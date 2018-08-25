Jones (suspension) took five carries for 18 yards and didn't get any targets in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders.

Ty Montgomery was one of the few key veterans to suit up for the Green Bay offense, and he was removed before the end of the first quarter due to a foot injury. Jones then took over the backfield in his first game appearance since last season, finally proving his health after battling a hamstring injury for about three weeks. The Green Bay backfield is full of moving parts, with Jones suspended for the first two games and projected Week 1 starter Jamaal Williams nursing a minor ankle injury. The extent of Jones' role in Week 3 and beyond could largely depend upon the health of his backfield mates.