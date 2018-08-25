Packers' Aaron Jones: Replaces Montgomery
Jones (suspension) took five carries for 18 yards and didn't get any targets in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Ty Montgomery was one of the few key veterans to suit up for the Green Bay offense, and he was removed before the end of the first quarter due to a foot injury. Jones then took over the backfield in his first game appearance since last season, finally proving his health after battling a hamstring injury for about three weeks. The Green Bay backfield is full of moving parts, with Jones suspended for the first two games and projected Week 1 starter Jamaal Williams nursing a minor ankle injury. The extent of Jones' role in Week 3 and beyond could largely depend upon the health of his backfield mates.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Players rising, falling in ADP ranks
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players rising and falling with their Average Draft Position.