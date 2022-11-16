Jones (shin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice.
After exiting early in the Packers' Week 9 loss to the Giants with the shin injury, Jones approached this past Sunday's game against the Cowboys without a designation even though he was limited in practices Wednesday through Friday. He proceeded to carry the ball a season-high 24 times in the Packers' 31-28 overtime win over Dallas, finishing with 138 yards and a touchdown. With a quick turnaround for Green Bay's Week 11 matchup with the Titans on Thursday, the Packers could aim to manage Jones' workload to some degree, but the shin injury doesn't look to be anything that will prevent him from suiting up.