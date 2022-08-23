Jones isn't expected to play in the final preseason game with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones and AJ Dillon, among others, haven't played at all this preseason. There's no doubt both backs will have key roles in the opener, but it's less clear if the backfield split will look more like early 2021 (advantage: Jones) or late 2021 (closer to 50/50, though still more Jones than Dillon). The Minnesota defense Jones faces Week 1 could look different from past years as well with new DC Ed Donatell expected to use plenty of 3-4 looks, but a lot of key players are the same, including linebacker Eric Kendricks, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and safety Harrison Smith.