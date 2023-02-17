Jones and the Packers agreed Friday to restructure his contract for the 2023 season to an $11 million salary with an $8.52 million signing bonus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones' decision to restructure allows for Green Bay to retain him for the 2023 campaign rather than release him, and as noted by Schefter he will still have two additional years remaining on his deal. The 28-year-old remains an integral component of the Packers' offense, and his presence will be key in maintaining efficient team production in 2023 regardless of whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers ultimately remains the starter. Jones racked up 1,516 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns while playing all 17 games in 2022, maintaining an exceptional 5.3 YPC.