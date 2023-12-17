Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jones has missed three consecutive contests due to an MCL sprain, but he'll return to action Week 15 after being listed as limited Wednesday through Friday. The impetus may be the fact that fellow running back AJ Dillon is tending to a broken thumb that will sideline him for the first time this season, but Jones himself seems like the best bet to lead the Packers backfield Sunday considering Patrick Taylor and Kenyan Drake are the other available options. Even during an injury-plagued 2023, Jones has averaged 3.7 yards on his 66 carries, hauled in 19 of 30 targets for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns in parts of seven games.