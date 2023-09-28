Jones (hamstring) is listed as active Thursday against the Lions.

After being listed as limited on five straight Packers injury reports, Jones has been cleared to make his first appearance since his 35-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown Week 1 at Chicago. There's a chance Green Bay eases Jones into action considering he has yet to log a full practice since pulling his left hamstring on the aforementioned play. Still, Jones will join AJ Dillon as the team's top backfield options Thursday. On the campaign, Jones has 11 touches for 127 yards from scrimmage and two TDs in about two and a half quarters of work.