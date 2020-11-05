Jones (calf) is listed as active Thursday at San Francisco.
As expected, Jones has done enough to show the Packers that he can play through his calf injury. With AJ Dillon (illness) and Jamaal Williams (not injury related) unavailable due to residing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones should be in the mix for touches out of Green Bay's backfield. That said, Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams are healthy and available, so Jones may merely be an emergency option Thursday.
