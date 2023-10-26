Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones followed up no activity on the practice field Wednesday with individual drills one day later as he continues to tend to a left hamstring strain that he suffered in the season opener. He's made just two appearances since then, totaling 17 touches for 71 yards from scrimmage and no TDs. Jones' listing on Friday's injury report will be of keen interest to get insight into whether he's closing in on 100 percent health.