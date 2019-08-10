Jones (hamstring) is back at practice Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones hasn't participated in practice since last week Wednesday due to a hamstring, eventually missing the team's opening preseason contest, so this is certainly good news. Projected backup Jamaal Williams has also been out for a similar amount of time with a hamstring injury which has allowed for Dexter Williams to emerge as a training camp standout, a possibility that could continue if the Packers choose to ease their starting RB back into the rotation.

