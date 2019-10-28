Packers' Aaron Jones: Returns to SNF

Jones (shoulder) was able to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones got injured in the first half but was able to retake the field after halftime. Fantasy owners relying on the 24-year-old running back can breathe a huge sigh of relief.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories