Jones took part in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, the first time he's done so since missing some action due to hamstring tightness, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones, who sits atop the Packers' running back depth chart, is thus getting back into gear, while top backup Jamaal Williams continues to deal with a hamstring issue of his own. It's unclear if Jones will see action in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, but if he sits that contest out, we'd expect him to see some reps in Green Bay's third exhibition tilt, barring any setbacks.