Packers' Aaron Jones: Rips off game-winning score in return
Jones (knee) rushed once for a 20-yard touchdown to seal Sunday's 26-20 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
Jones' game-winning scoring scamper was his only touch of the afternoon in his return from a two-game absence due to the knee injury he'd suffered against the Bears in Week 10. Jamaal Williams has done an increasingly impressive job as the Packers' bell-cow back over the last trio of contests, topping out with a career-high 113 rushing yards Sunday. Therefore, expect Jones to serve in a complementary role alongside his fellow rookie for the foreseeable future.
