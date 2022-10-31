Jones rushed 20 times for 143 yards and caught four of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Bills.

Jones produced a more traditional RB1 stat line after looking more like a wide receiver against Washington last week (nine catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns). The dual-threat back ripped off consistent big gains and did everything but score, which has been a common trend for him in 2022. After generating double-digit touchdowns in three consecutive years, the 27-year-old has just four (one rushing) through eight games. Jones will look to correct that slight deficiency in a juicy matchup against a porous Lions defense next Sunday.