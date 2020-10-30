Jones (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will miss a second straight game, and his continued absence from practice suggests he may not be ready for a Thursday matchup with the 49ers four days later. Jamaal Williams got 19 carries and five targets on 89 percent snap share in last week's win over Houston, while AJ Dillon was limited to five carries on 23 percent of snaps. It's possible the Packers look to get Dillon more involved, but Williams is still the safe bet to pile up touches and yards while Jones is unavailable.