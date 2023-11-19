Jones (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

Jones has been plagued by a hamstring injury for most of the season, and he now is dealing with a new health concern after he appeared to get his leg stuck in the turf as he was tackled on a carry just minutes before halftime. He'll thus finish Week 11 with four carries for 14 yards and one catch (on two targets) for three yards. With Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) also departing the game for good on the same drive, AJ Dillon is the only healthy running back for the Packers for the rest of Sunday.