Jones rushed the ball 14 times for 99 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' divisional-round win over the Rams. He added one reception for 14 yards.

Jones began the second-half with a 60-yard run and ultimately capped the same drive with a one-yard touchdown plunge. He was held under wraps for the most part otherwise, with his only other significant rushes going for 11 and eight yards. Even so, he topped 100 total yards third time in his last four games -- spanning back to the regular season. He'll draw a tough matchup in the NFC Championship Game, when the Packers will take on either the Buccaneers or Saints.