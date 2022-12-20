Jones rushed 17 times for 90 yards (one fumble lost) and caught four of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-12 win over the Rams.

Jones took full advantage of the absence of Aaron Donald (ankle) on Monday, gashing the opposition for his highest rushing total since Week 10. The 28-year-old's lone blemish was a lost fumble that occurred when he was turtle-shelled on top of a Los Angeles defender and stripped by Jalen Ramsey. Co-starter AJ Dillon (11-36-2) left the game in the second half with a concussion and did not return. Jones would be in line for a hefty workload if Dillon isn't cleared ahead the Packers' Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins on Christmas Day.