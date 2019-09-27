Packers' Aaron Jones: Salvages line with score
Jones rushed 13 times for 21 yards and a touchdown while also bringing in six of seven targets for 37 yards in the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday.
Jones' backfield mate Jamaal Williams exited the game on a cart due to a head injury in the first quarter, leaving Jones with a larger-than-usual workload in the passing game in addition to his rushing duties. Jones unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against Philadelphia's stalwart front seven, but he was able to power in from three yards out in the first quarter to open the scoring on the night. That score, combined with his season-high six receptions, helped salvage a tough fantasy night otherwise for Jones, who's now averaged under 2.0 yards per carry in each of his last two games. The 24-year-old will look to up his overall numbers in a tough Week 5 matchup against the Cowboys a week from Sunday.
