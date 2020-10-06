Jones rushed 15 times for 71 yards and caught all five of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-16 win over the Falcons.

Jones started the scoring with a wide-open, six-yard catch just under five minutes into the first quarter. That play set the tone for what would become a season high in receptions for Jones, which took place on a night Green Bay was missing top wideouts Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (abdomen). Along with his contributions through the air, Jones was his ever-efficient self on the ground, slashing his way to a fourth straight game of over 65 yards and 4.0 yards per carry. With now six touchdowns on the season as well, Jones is established as one of the league's best all-purpose tailbacks and enters the Packers' bye week on the back of a stellar start.