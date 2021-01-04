Jones rushed 11 times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Bears. He also caught four of five targets for 43 yards.

Jones' production was evenly split between the ground and the air, again displaying his versatility while topping 80 scrimmage yards. The tailback's 11th touchdown of the campaign, however, came on the ground, as Jones rushed in from four yards to give the Packers a commanding lead late in the fourth quarter. In helping Green Bay secure the top seed in the NFC, Jones will now get a week off before taking the field in the divisional round of the playoffs.