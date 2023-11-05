Jones rushed 20 times for 73 yards and a touchdown but lost a fumble in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams. He also caught four of six targets for 26 yards.

Jones scored a rare first-half touchdown for the Packers, finding the end zone from three yards to begin the second quarter. Although a fumble hurt his performance, Jones still garnered comfortably his heaviest workload of this season. After dealing with a hamstring injury early on, Jones' stock is trending up ahead of next Sunday's game versus the Steelers.