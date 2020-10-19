Jones carried 10 times for 15 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches (on five targets) for 26 yards during Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jones struggled to the tune of 1.5 yards per carry against a stout Bucs defense, though he did manage to score a short touchdown to get his team on the board in the first quarter. He was quite involved as a pass catcher yet again but did little in that department outside his log gain of 20 yards. Jones had averaged 144.3 scrimmage yards over the last three games, so his struggles in this one can be largely be chalked up to a tough matchup and poor overall play by the offense. He could bounce back in a big way next Sunday against a Texans team that has been gashed by opposing running backs all season.