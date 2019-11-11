Packers' Aaron Jones: Scores three TDs vs. Panthers
Jones carried 13 times for 93 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Jones averaged an impressive 7.2 yards per carry while repeatedly gashing the Carolina run defense. He curiously wasn't targeted in the passing game but made up for that with his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season. Jones now has 14 total touchdowns on the season, tying him with Christian McCaffrey for the most in the NFL. He will face a difficult matchup next Sunday on the road against the 49ers.
