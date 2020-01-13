Packers' Aaron Jones: Scores two TDs in win over Seahawks
Jones carried 21 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-23 win over the Seahawks. He also caught one of two targets for four yards.
Jones' yardage output was lacking on an evening when he averaged just 3.0 yards per carry while doing next to nothing as a pass-catcher. He salvaged his performance from a fantasy perspective with a pair of one-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter. Jones finished the regular season with three 100-yard games in his last four, so his struggles to produce efficiently came as a bit of a surprise. Things won't get any easier in next week's NFC Championship game against a 49ers team that just shut down Dalvin Cook and has been one of the stingiest teams against the run all season.
