Packers' Aaron Jones: Scores two TDs vs. Bears

Jones carried 13 times for 51 yards and tallied two touchdowns during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Bears.

Jones was bottled up for the most part, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry against a stout Bears front. He also curiously wasn't targeted in the passing game but salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a pair of touchdown runs in the third quarter to break the game open. Although Jones' yardage totals have varied dramatically of late, he's supported his fantasy value with six touchdowns over his last four games to give him 15 for the season. He'll face another tough matchup next Monday against the Vikings, but his chances of getting into the end zone make him a worthy fantasy play.