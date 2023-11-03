Jones (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

For a second straight week, Jones avoided a designation on the Packers' final injury report of the week, but the team is humming a different tune regarding the running back this time around. After saying last Friday that he didn't think Jones was "100 percent by any stretch," coach Matt LaFleur told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com this Friday that Jones "looked good, had a good week," and he's "ready to cut him loose." If Jones indeed is back to form, he could be good for his typical workload, which amounted to 16.6 touches for 92.3 yards from scrimmage per game and 47 total touchdowns in 62 games from 2019 through 2022.