Jones is expected to split carries Sunday against the Vikings with Ty Montgomery (ribs), who is slated to return from a one-game absence, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Montgomery's early departure in the Week 4 win over the Bears, Jones, who hadn't logged a carry in the Packers' first three contests, has been able to capitalize on his first NFL touches. Over the last two games, the rookie has racked up 174 yards on the ground on 32 carries while scoring twice, injecting life into a Packers running attack that had been struggling with Montgomery in a featured role to begin the season. While Montgomery's success as a runner in the second half of 2016 will likely put him in line to start Sunday since it's not expected that he'll be limited, head coach Mike McCarthy is likely to keep Jones highly involved in the game plan, potentially capping the upside of both running backs in season-long and DFS contests. It's possible that McCarthy ends up riding the hot hand of the two backs as the game progresses.