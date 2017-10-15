Packers' Aaron Jones: Shares workload Sunday
Jones had 13 carries for 41 yards and one reception for one yard in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.
Jones dominated the backfield work for the Packers in Week 5 with fellow back Ty Montgomery sidelined, but with Montgomery back in action this week, the duo split the load. Jones did end up with three more touches than Montgomery by the end of Sunday's game, but the latter got the start and is still recovering from broken ribs, so that won't necessarily be the case moving forward. The two players figure to continue sharing the snaps in some fashion, but there could be some changes to the Packers offense with Brett Hundley under center instead of the injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone).
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Set to split carries with Montgomery Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Could start over Montgomery•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Breaks out in victory over Cowboys•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Could pick up start in Week 5•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Headed for Week 5 role•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Could be needed Week 5•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...