Jones had 13 carries for 41 yards and one reception for one yard in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Vikings.

Jones dominated the backfield work for the Packers in Week 5 with fellow back Ty Montgomery sidelined, but with Montgomery back in action this week, the duo split the load. Jones did end up with three more touches than Montgomery by the end of Sunday's game, but the latter got the start and is still recovering from broken ribs, so that won't necessarily be the case moving forward. The two players figure to continue sharing the snaps in some fashion, but there could be some changes to the Packers offense with Brett Hundley under center instead of the injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone).