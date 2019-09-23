Packers' Aaron Jones: Shoulder issue heading into Week 4

Jones (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's practice estimation, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers didn't hold a formal practice Monday, so what Jones does in Tuesday's session will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia. The 24-year-old found paydirt twice against the Broncos on Sunday

