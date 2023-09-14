Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jones (hamstring) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones' hamstring injury kept him from taking reps with his healthy teammates for the second day in a row, but on a positive note, the running back was able to put in an individual workout off to the side while wearing his helmet, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. While the Packers are hopeful that Jones will make enough progress in his recovery from the injury to suit up Sunday in Atlanta, he may need to practice Friday in at least a limited capacity to have a chance at playing. If Jones ends up being held out this weekend or is handed only a limited role, AJ Dillon would be poised to serve as Green Bay's lead back.