Jones (hamstring) is listed as inactive Monday in Las Vegas, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Since pulling his left hamstring in the third quarter of a Week 1 win at Chicago, Jones now will have missed three games, with his only appearance Week 4 against the Lions resulting in six touches for 14 yards from scrimmage on a 34 percent snap share. The Packers have a Week 6 bye, so the team perhaps is hoping the extra time off allows Jones to get closer to 100 percent for the final 12 contests of the campaign. In Jones' stead, AJ Dillon is in line to pace Green Bay's backfield, with Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson available for any RB reps that linger.