Jones (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Despite being listed as questionable for Week 3 action, Jones will miss a second consecutive contest due to the left hamstring injury that he suffered in the season opener at Chicago. He'll thus set his sights on Thursday's NFC North showdown with the Lions, but in the meantime, AJ Dillon again will lead the Packers backfield Sunday, with Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor mixing in behind Dillon.