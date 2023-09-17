Jones (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at Atlanta, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jones thus will miss at least one game due to the hamstring injury that he sustained during a 35-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the Packers' Week 1 win at Chicago. While he'll aim to get back on the practice field for the first time since that injury during Week 3 prep, Jones will hand off the backfield to AJ Dillon, who mustered just 36 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches against the Bears last Sunday. Behind Dillon, undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor are the other available options at running back for Green Bay.