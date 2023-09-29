Jones (hamstring) rushed five times for 18 yards and secured one of two targets for minus-4 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Making his first appearance since Week 1 due to a hamstring strain, Jones didn't have to worry about testing his previously ailing leg too stringently. A game script that saw Green Bay already down 14-3 after one quarter and 27-3 at the half essentially nullified the viability of the Packers' ground attack, leaving Jones tied with AJ Dillon for the team lead in rush attempts. Jones will now have plenty of extra time to get back to full health if he isn't already, as the Packers don't retake the field until Monday night, Oct. 9 against the Raiders following a Week 5 bye.