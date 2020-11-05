Jones (calf) is expected to suit up for Thursday's contest at San Francisco, pending a pregame workout, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Notably, Schefter stated the Packers intend to be "careful" with Jones and see how his calf reacts to the aforementioned warmup, but they also expect him to be available to the offense. If he indeed is active, Jones may only be used in an emergency with two other healthy bodies (Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams) available to the backfield. However, Jones has averaged 110 yards from scrimmage per game and scored seven touchdowns in five appearances this season, so there's still a decent chance he contributes to the box score.