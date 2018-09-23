Packers' Aaron Jones: Solid in return from suspension
Jones (suspension) rushed six times for 42 yards and and brought in his only target for five yards in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Jones was supposed to lag behind both Jamal Williams and Ty Montgomery in terms of workload in the backfield, but he ended up pacing all backs in rushing touches. While that equated to a modest six carries, Jones looked sharp with them on his way to a 7.0-yard average. With his first taste of game action in 2018 under his belt, he'll look to build up his overall numbers against the Bills in Week 4.
