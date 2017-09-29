Packers' Aaron Jones: Solid in Week 4 opportunity
Jones carried 13 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears.
The rookie was pressed into action after both Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Jamaal Williams (knee) suffered in-game injuries. He plowed in from two yards out for his first NFL touchdown in the second quarter after a 58-yard connection between Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson opened the drive. The 13 carries were Jones' first in the NFL, as the UTEP product had only been active as an emergency option in Week 2. Jones, who racked up 1,773 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground in his final college campaign, may find himself helming the Packers backfield in a Week 5 road showdown versus the Cowboys if neither of his teammates is able to suit up.
