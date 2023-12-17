Jones (knee) rushed 13 times for 53 yards and brought in all four targets for 16 yards in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Making his return from a three-game absence, Jones served as the unquestioned lead back with only Patrick Taylor and Kenyan Drake behind him due to AJ Dillion's (thumb) absence. However, game script eventually turned away from the running game for Green Bay, limiting Jones' overall opportunities. Nevertheless, the veteran back appeared to make it through the game unscathed, and he could be set for an even heavier workload in a Week 16 road matchup versus a Panthers team Green Bay should be able to control the game against.