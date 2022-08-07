Jones and AJ Dillon split the first-team reps during Green Bay's Family Night event Friday, according to acmepackingcompany.com.
It is anticipated that Jones and Dillon will fairly evenly share the work in the Packers' backfield during the season ahead, and Friday's snap distribution did nothing to change that, as Dillon got 15 first-team reps to Jones' 14. That pattern caps the upside a bit for both players, but but that does not mean they can't be fantasy assets. Both Jones and Dillon racked up more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season, and the running backs figure to be featured plenty on a roster lacking proven options at the pass-catching spots.