Packers' Aaron Jones: Stars in division-clinching win

Jones rushed 23 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 23-10 win over the Vikings on Monday night. He also brought in two of three targets for six yards and lost a fumble.

Jones tore through the normally stingy Vikings run defense, and he put an exclamation point on the division-clinching victory for the Packers with a 56-yard scoring scamper up the left sideline with 5:51 remaining in the contest. That was preceded by a 12-yard touchdown rush late in the third quarter erased a 10-9 deficit. Jones now has two 130-plus-yard tallies on the ground in his last three games, and he'll look to wrap the regular season up in similarly spectacular fashion at the expense of the Lions in Week 17.