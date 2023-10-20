Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Denver, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Even with the potential benefit if a Week 6 bye, Jones was listed as a limited practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday due to the strained left hamstring that he sustained back in Week 1. He did look like his normal self while making cuts during individual drills at Thursday's session, per Ryan Wood of USA Today. Still, the Packers haven't outright cleared Jones for Week 7 action, which won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming he's active, the breakdown of snaps between Jones and fellow RB AJ Dillon is up in the air until the former returns to full health.