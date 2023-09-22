Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

On Thursday, Jones made his first appearance in practice since hurting his left hamstring Week 1 at Chicago, getting a limited tag on the Packers' second Week 3 injury report. He'll now enter the weekend with a chance to play Sunday, with his status to e determined about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If Jones is limited or out, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson are Green Bay's other options out of the backfield.