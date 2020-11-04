Jones (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at San Francisco, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones' practice reps were capped in practice this week as he works his way back from a strained calf. Both coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett expect Jones to be "a game-time deal,' per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, so his availability (or lack thereof) Thursday likely will come down to a pregame workout. The Packers could use his services, as AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 this week and Jamaal Williams is unavailable becase he was considered to be a high-risk close contact of Dillon's. Aside from Jones, the team has two running backs (Tyler Ervin and practice-squad member Dexter Williams) available to handle the backfield.