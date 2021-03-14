Jones announced via his personal Twitter account Sunday that he has re-signed with the Packers.

The 2021 free agency class has lost its prospective top running back, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Jones and the Packers have come to terms on a four-year deal worth up to $48 million, and with a $13 million signing bonus. The 26-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards, and he's been above 5.0 yards per carry in three of his four years in Green Bay. By virtue of sticking in a proven landing spot, alongside an elite quarterback and behind a top notch offensive line, Jones will no doubt reprise his standing as one of the top running backs off the board in fantasy drafts next season. All that remains to be seen is whether AJ Dillon carves out a larger complementary role, which could certainly happen if Jamaal Williams ends up leaving in free agency.