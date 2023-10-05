Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

After sitting out Weeks 2 and 3 due to a strained left hamstring, Jones managed to play 20 of 57 offensive snaps last Thursday against the Lions on his way to five carries for 18 yards and one catch (on two targets) for minus-4 yards. Fellow RB AJ Dillon continued to pace the Packers backfield in snaps (38), but he mustered just five rushes himself for 11 yards. With a week to recover, Jones appears to be in a similar spot to Week 4 prep, but he'll have two more chances to get back to full ahead of Monday's game at Las Vegas.