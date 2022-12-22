Jones (knee) was limited in practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
After enduring a cap on his reps at Wednesday's walkthrough, Jones maintained that activity level one day later as the Packers resumed Week 16 prep with a normal session. He was dealing with ankle and/or shin issues prior to his last five appearances, but this week a knee injury is impacting his on-field work. There's been no indication that Jones is in danger of sitting out Sunday at Miami, but Friday's practice report will indicate whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation.