Jones (shin/glute) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Jones continues to deal with a shin injury, but this week a glute issue also is being listed next to it, inhibiting his reps for a second session in a row. Friday's practice report could clear up his status entering the weekend, but if he's questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff doesn't provide many places to turn for RB help if he's limited or out. Currently, AJ Dillon is the only other backfield option on the Packers' active roster.