Packers' Aaron Jones: Stellar day in win

Jones rushed 16 times for 134 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 58 yards in the Packers' 20-15 win over the Redskins on Sunday.

After multiple lackluster weeks, Jones proved capable of exploiting a weak Redskins run defense to compile a season-high rushing yardage total. Jones also continued to make his presence felt in the passing game, also pacing the team in receiving yardage and logging over five targets for the seventh time on the campaign. Jones will look to put together back-to-back strong efforts in a Week 15 divisional battle against the Bears.