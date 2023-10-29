Jones carried the ball seven times for 29 yards and caught four of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

Green Bay fell behind early and never mounted a serious challenge, forcing the game plan to move away from the run, but Jones still saw a paltry 11 touches on the afternoon -- matching AJ Dillon's total, and with similar results. Jones hasn't topped even 60 scrimmage yards in a game since Week 1 as he's had trouble staying healthy and has been ineffective when he has been in the lineup. He'll try to build some momentum in Week 9 against the Rams.