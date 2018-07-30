Jones (hamstring, suspension) won't practice Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy declined to provide a timeline, simply stating that Jones will miss at least one more practice while recovering from a hamstring injury that was first reported Saturday. The second-year back is facing a two-game suspension to start the season, but he could have a key role beginning in Week 3 if he makes a strong impression over the next month. Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery will duke it out for the Week 1 starting job.

