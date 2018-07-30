Packers' Aaron Jones: Still basent from practice
Jones (hamstring, suspension) won't practice Monday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy declined to provide a timeline, simply stating that Jones will miss at least one more practice while recovering from a hamstring injury that was first reported Saturday. The second-year back is facing a two-game suspension to start the season, but he could have a key role beginning in Week 3 if he makes a strong impression over the next month. Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery will duke it out for the Week 1 starting job.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...